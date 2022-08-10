China’s army completes all tasks during drills near Taiwan — command

SHANGHAI, August 10. /TASS/. China’s armed forces have successfully completed all tasks during military exercises near Taiwan, according to a statement by Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), published on the WeChat messenger on Wednesday.

"Lately, the Eastern Theater Command of the PLA has been conducting a number of military operations by the forces of various service branches in the airspace and the sea around the island of Taiwan, all tasks were successfully completed and the joint combat capabilities of troops were effectively tested," the statement noted. The spokesperson also reported that the Chinese army would monitor the changing situation in the Taiwan Strait, continue to hold drills in order to prepare for combat and regularly patrol the area.

Over the past week, China held a series of military exercises in various areas along its coast amid the growing tension in the Taiwan Strait following the August 2-3 visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi which was sharply criticized by mainland China. Beijing has repeatedly cautioned Washington that it would take retaliatory measures if Pelosi visited Taipei.

On August 4, China’s armed forces began large-scale military drills with live firing exercises in six areas in the waters around Taiwan. It was planned to complete these exercises by noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time) but then they were extended indefinitely.