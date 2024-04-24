Top Russian security official, Cambodian military official discuss situation in APAC

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Duong Uddam, coordinator of ASEAN-Russia Dialogue and deputy director general of the General Intelligence and Counterintelligence Department of Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense, held a meeting in the Russia-ASEAN format in St. Petersburg.

"Strategic stability issues, arms control and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region were discussed in detail," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

Leaders of delegations from ASEAN member states also participated in the conversation.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.