Russian defense chief inspects Siberian manufacturer of Su-34 bombers

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the Novosibirsk-based Chkalov Aviation Plant (part of the United Aircraft Corporation) that manufactures, repairs and upgrades Su-34 fighter-bombers, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the Novosibirsk-based Aviation Plant. The defense minister inspected the test flight station and the final assembly workshop of the enterprise that makes part of the United Aircraft Corporation and mass produces, repairs and upgrades Su-34 fighter-bombers," the ministry said in a statement.

Aviation Plant Director Alexander Panasenko reported to the minister that "currently, the enterprise can both mass produce and carry out major repairs of aircraft that have used up their operational resource," the ministry reported.

In compliance with the instructions issued by the defense minister earlier, the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant simultaneously carries out the repairs and upgrade of combat aircraft to cut costs and save funds, it said.

The Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is a two-seat supersonic fighter-bomber designed to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

Su-34 aircraft will constitute the basic strike power of Russian frontline aviation. The upgraded Su-34 warplane features extended combat capabilities enabling it to employ advanced air-launched munitions, increase the range of striking ground and naval targets and expand the conditions and accuracy of bombing runs.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 metric tons. The Su-34 is half as noisy as previous models.

The Russian Aerospace Forces actively employ Su-34 fighter-bombers in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.