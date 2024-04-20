Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, repelling three Ukrainian attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 77th Air Mobile Brigade and the 43rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Beryozovka, Senkovo and Zagoruikovka in the Kharkov Region. Three attacks by assault teams from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 12th and 18th brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard were repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Ukraine lost up to 30 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles.

"Russian tactical aircraft, missile forces and artillery units hit an aviation fuel depot of the Ukrainian Air Force and two transport facilities used for military purposes, as well as Ukrainian troops and equipment in 112 areas," the statement reads.

Air defenses downed a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft, 213 drones and five French-made AASM Hammer smart bombs in the past day.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 591 planes, 270 helicopters, 22,095 unmanned aerial vehicles, 506 missile systems, 15,812 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple rocket launchers, 8,991 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 21,183 special military motor vehicles, have been wiped out since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.

Donetsk Region

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions, repelling eight Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out active operations to improve their tactical positions, repelling eight counterattacks by assault teams from the 25th Air Assault Brigade and the 23rd, 24th, 100th and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novobakhmutovka, Leninskoye, Pervomaiskoye and Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 355 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and five motor vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a Czech-made DANA 152 mm self-propelled gun, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 122 howitzer were hit by counter-battery fire.

Russia’s Battlegroup South has improved its positions, making Ukraine lose up to 610 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 76th Air Assault Brigade, the 46th Air Mobile Brigade, the 22nd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Maksimilyanovka, Stupochki, Paraskoviyevka and Kalinina in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Three counterattacks by the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled west of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 610 troops, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, an ammunition depot and a Nota electronic warfare system.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have moved to more advantageous positions, making Ukraine lose up to 120 troops.

"Units of Battlegroup East have moved to more advantageous positions, hitting troops and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 120 troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, four ammunition depots and an Anklav electronic warfare system," the statement reads.

Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson Regions

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 30 troops in the zone of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day.

"The enemy lost over 30 troops, four motor vehicles, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit troops and equipment of the 23rd National Guard Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade near Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Mikhailovka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region