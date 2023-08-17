Time is right to construct Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railroad — Putin

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The time has come to implement the high-speed railroad (HSR) between Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the launch ceremony of the third Moscow Central Diameter (MCD) suburban railroad.

"We are discussing the project of the high-speed railroad between Moscow and St. Petersburg for a long time," the head of state said. "It seems to me we have indeed approached now the possibility for its implementation," Putin said.

Russian authorities discussed this project for a long time from financial and economic standpoints, the President noted. The currently operating line will become free upon construction of a new passenger line and it could be used to carry goods, Putin said. "The speed of freight movement will grow materially, which is critical for the national economy at large," he stressed.