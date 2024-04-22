Dollar almost completely gone from Russia-China trade relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia and China have almost completely shirked the dollar when doing business, with more than 90% of mutual payments being done in national currencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Russian regions under the Foreign Ministry.

"Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation are actively developing, despite the persistent attempts of the states of the collective West to put a spoke in the wheels," Lavrov said. "There has been an almost complete de-dollarization of bilateral economic relations. Today, more than 90% of mutual payments have been transferred to national currency," he added.

"Interaction in the energy sector is steadily advancing. The supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market is growing. Joint projects are being implemented in the investment and industrial areas. The mutual benefit from such cooperation is clearly felt on both sides of the Russian-Chinese border," Lavrov concluded.