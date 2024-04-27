Bus carrying Iranians overturns in Armenia, killing three

YEREVAN, April 27. /TASS/. A bus carrying Iranian nationals swerved off the road and rolled into a ravine in southern Armenia, killing three people, the Armenian Interior Ministry said.

"At 5:27 p.m. on April 27, the National Crisis Management Center received a alert that a bus swerved off the road and rolled into a ravine near the village of Verin Khotanan in the Syunik Region. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and six injured. A task force of the Interior Ministry’s regional rescue department went to the scene," the ministry said in a statement.

Rescue work at the scene is ongoing.