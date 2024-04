MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russians will have two four-day weekends in early May - from April 28 to May 1 and from May 9 to 12, the Federal Service for Labor and Employment said.

"We will be off work twice for four consecutive days - for the occasions of the Day of Spring and Labor (from April 28 to May 1) and Victory Day (from May 9 to 12)," the watchdog wrote on its Telegram channel.

On May 8, the work day will be reduced by one hour owing to the holiday the next day.