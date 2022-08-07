41 killed, 311 wounded in Gaza Strip as result of Israel’s strikes — health ministry

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. Forty-one civilians, including 15 children, have been killed and 311 more have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s strikes, Al Jazeera TV said on Sunday, citing the health ministry data.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes attacked Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza’s south and center on Sunday evening.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.