US worked out plan on full return to nuclear deal with Iran, says US President Biden

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The United States jointly with its allies have drafted a proposal on returning to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, US President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House on Monday.

"Through diplomacy - in coordination with our Allies and regional partners - we have developed a proposal to secure a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon," Biden stated.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear deal with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program.

In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal.

Since April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the United States and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.