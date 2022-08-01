Belarusian parliament calls on US lawmakers to drop illegal sanctions

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. The submission of a resolution on Belarus to the US Senate for consideration is a gross interference in the domestic affairs of the Belarusian state, American lawmakers must abandon the use of illegal sanctions, the Presidium of the Council of the Republic (upper house) of the National Assembly of Belarus said in a statement, released on Monday.

"US lawmakers have once again grossly interfered in the domestic affairs of the Republic of Belarus in violation of the UN Charter, making baseless accusations against it (Belarus - TASS)," the statement reades.

The Belarusian lawmakers urged their American counterparts to "stop interfering in the domestic affairs of the Republic of Belarus, stop the criminal activity of applying unilateral illegal sanctions, which violate international law, and focus on solving the problems of their people".