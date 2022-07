DONETSK, July 30. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine used four missiles from multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Uragan shelling Donetsk, representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire announced on Saturday.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also used Grad multiple launch rocket system to shell Donetsk and the settlement of Golmovsky in the suburbs of Gorlovka.