US proposal on exchange of prisoners on the table — State Department spokesman

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. Washington’s offer on exchange of US citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner is on the table, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday, adding that he believes there is no reason to delay its discussion.

"We have conveyed this substantial proposal [on the exchange] directly and repeatedly to the Russian counterparts. We have done so over the course of several weeks," Price said. "It had been our hope that […] we would have been able to resolve these cases. The fact is that we are now escalating this to the level of the Secretary."

"This substantial proposal has been on the table for weeks now. There is no reason to delay this," Price added.