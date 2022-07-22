Guterres praises Russia, Ukraine for overcoming hurdles ‘to serve common interests of all’

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian representatives were able to overcome hurdles for an initiative that will serve the common interests of the entire world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Istanbul on Friday at the signing ceremony for the deal to export Ukrainian grain.

"You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all," he said. "Promoting the welfare of humanity has been the driving force of these talks."

"The question has not been what is good for one side or the other. The focus has been on what matters most for the people of our world," Guterres went on to say.

Talks to create a grain corridor were earlier held in Istanbul on July 13, attended by military delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and UN representatives. Guterres said after the talks the sides made an important step forward to safe exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants of that meeting largely supported Russian proposals.