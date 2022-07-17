Erdogan to take part in Astana-format summit, meet with Putin in Iran

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to attend an Astana-format meeting during his visit to Iran on July 18-19 and to have talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidential office said on Sunday.

"As part of the visit, the seventh meeting of the top-level Turkish-Iranian Cooperation Council will be held on July 19. It is planned to approve steps on the further development of bilateral relations. Along with bilateral matters, it is also planned to discuss regional and global issues. On the same day, our president will take part in the seventh Astana-format summit chaired by the Iranian president [Ebrahim Raisi] and attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the summit, the sides will hold political consultations on the situation in Syria, the fight against terrorist organizations posing threats to the region’s security, such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), will discuss efforts geared toward reaching a political solution, the humanitarian situation, the problem of voluntary return of Syrian refugees," it said.

"The president also plans to have a bilateral meeting with the Russian counterpart," it added.