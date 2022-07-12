Grain from Kharkov region exported to Russia based on contracts — authorities

KUPYANSK, July 12. /TASS/. Grain is exported from the liberated territories of the Kharkov region only based on contracts - farmers negotiate the sale with traders and the interim administration oversees these processes, Head of the Kharkov region's interim civil administration Vitaly Ganchev said in an interview with TASS.

"All those processes for the sale of grain crops - no matter how they will be exported, through the LPR, directly to the Russian Federation - all this happens through agreements," Ganchev said.

He clarified that producers are negotiating prices with traders. According to him, settlement accounts are transparent, and the interim civil administration oversees these processes.