Ukraine Foreign Ministry asks Canada to reconsider Nord Stream turbine decision

KIEV, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Canada to reconsider its decision to return to Germany the repaired turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline so as to maintain the pressure of sanctions on Russia.

The ministry on Monday summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires.

"The Canadian side was urged to reconsider this decision, which undermines the Euro-Atlantic unity in the application of the international sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, and also creates the basis for Russia to continue to use energy as a hybrid weapon against Europe," the ministry said in a statement on its website.