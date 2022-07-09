Ukraine’s Zelensky dismisses ambassador to Germany - decree

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has sacked Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik, according to the decree published on the presidential website on Saturday.

"Andrey Yaroslavovich Melnik shall be dismissed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the document reads

The Bild reported on July 4 citing its sources that Melnik would leave office, go back to Kiev and, probably, become a deputy foreign minister. The daily said, "Kiev holds Andrey Melnik in high regard for his work." It was also indicated that the decision could be motivated by Melnik’s recent remarks regarding Stepan Bandera, as the ambassador denied involvement of Bandera’s fighters in the killings of hundreds of thousands of Jews and Poles. Melnik’s remarks sparked public outcry and even the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had to announce that it did not share the diplomat’s opinion.

The ambassador has been notorious for undiplomatic and scandalous statements. He was frustrated with Germany’s amounts of military and financial aid to Kiev. For example, he described German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as an ‘offended liverwurst’ in May.

Melnik served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany for eight years, regardless the fact that as usual, ambassadors remain in office for four or maximum of six years.