Johnson tells cabinet members he won’t step down — TV

LONDON, July 6. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met a group of members from his cabinet on Wednesday and told them he won’t resign, Sky News reported.

The report said the ministers sought to convince Johnson to step down in light of a new scandal and a spate of resignations by cabinet members.

The ITV television channel said Johnson told the group they must either support him and focus on achieving economic growth or, as the report put it, face "chaos of a leadership contest, followed by massive pressure for general election.".