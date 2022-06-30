Russia supports Indonesia’s efforts in preparations for G20 summit — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow supports Indonesia’s efforts aimed at hosting the G20 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday.

"We strongly support the efforts of Indonesia and Mr. President in preparing and hosting the G20 [summit], which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia this year," Putin said.

The G20 summit is to be held face to face on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16. The Kremlin has not announced yet whether Putin will attend it via video link or in person. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the president might go to Bali or delegate someone else, but Russia is participating in the work of the G20.

"Russia and Indonesia seek to coordinate their positions within the United Nations and other international organizations, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Indonesia will hold presidency next year," Putin said, recalling that Widodo had recently attended the BRICS+ summit as an invited guest.

The Russian president said that he had discussed international issues with his Indonesian counterpart.

"I also informed Mr. President in detail about the situation on the Ukraine track," he said.