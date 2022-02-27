Ukrainian military tries to maximize civilian casualties - DPR militia

DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. The deputy chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia, Eduard Basurin, said on Sunday that the Ukrainian forces involved in hostilities in Donbass were trying to maximize civilian losses and casualties.

"The Ukrainian militants’ aim is to maximize civilian damage and casualties. Today, the retreating nationalist battalion Azov shelled the village of Sartana with multiple rocket systems BM-21 Grad," he told a news briefing.

Basurin declared the beginning of a military operation against Ukraine’s aggression on Thursday morning.

Russian president Vladimir Putin amid soaring tensions in Donbass on February 21 declared the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Russia recognized the DPR and LPR within the borders stated in their constitutions, which are identical to the administrative borders of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.