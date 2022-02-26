Zelensky says Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents offer to organize talks with Russia

KIEV, February 26. /TASS/. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have offered to arrange talks with Russia, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in a video address to Ukrainians posted on his Telegram channel on Saturday, adding that he welcomed the proposal.

"Ilham Aliyev and President Erdogan suggested organizing negotiations with Russia. It can only be welcomed," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that on Friday afternoon Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders to stop troop advancement in Ukraine as talks with Kiev had been anticipated, but after the opposite side refused to negotiate, on Saturday the troop advancement resumed. In the meantime, Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that the conditions for the cessation of hostilities would be dictated by Kiev at negotiations with Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.