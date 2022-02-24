Alternative for Germany calls on West to submit security proposals to Russia

BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. Alternative for Germany (AdG) called on the West to present Russia with credible security proposals and on Moscow to immediately stop military actions in Ukraine, the party said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Russia must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw its troops from Ukraine," Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, co-chairs of the AdG faction in the Bundestag (the German federal parliament), with Tino Chrupalla also being the party's head, said in the statement. They noted that the presence of Russian troops in Ukraine could not be justified in any way. According to AdG, the crisis can only be resolved at the negotiating table.

"At the negotiations, the Russians must finally be presented with credible proposals," the AdG urged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.