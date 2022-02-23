Pentagon does not exclude new contacts with Russian military - press secretary

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon does not see signs that communication contacts between US and Russian military have been closed, press secretary of the US Department of Defense John Kirby said at the briefing.

"I would point to conversations that we've read out in just recent days. The Secretary [Lloyd Austin] spoke with [Russian Defense] Minister [Sergey] Shoigu just a few days ago," the press secretary said. Chairman [of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley has had many conversations with [Russian Chief of the General Staff] General [Valery] Gerasimov, his counterpart. And we have seen no indication that those lines of communication between those two leaders are closed," Kirby noted.

"I don't have any additional phone conversations to talk about today or to announce, but we have seen no indication that there won't be that communication. Should it be necessary, of course," he added.