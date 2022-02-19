Ukraine plots provocations to blame Russia for aggression - Donetsk militia

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian secret services have drafted a scenario for blaming Russia of aggression, the deputy chief of the Donetsk people’s militia, Eduard Basurin, has said.

"Six groups have been created. They were instructed by British military advisers in staging such provocations," Basurin said on the Rossiya-24 television news channel on Saturday.

Basurin said that the participants in the training sessions had put on the uniform of the Donetsk people’s militia and Russian military personnel, who allegedly commanded an operation to stage a terrorist attack involving chemical weapons.

"The next day a defector would show up tell them in front of a TV camera that Russia’s special operations forces and their officers had issued orders to do all these things and that eventually they were tasked with staging a terrorist attack deep inside our republics," Basurin said, adding that the Ukrainian military’s plan was to air these fake videos on TV to put forward charges against Russia and the people’s republics.