DONETSK, February 19. /TASS/. Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin on Saturday halted public transport services to use buses and other city vehicles for the evacuation of people from Donbass due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian forces.

"Municipal motor transport services have been halted in Donetsk in connection with the utilization of the vehicles for the evacuation of the people," the mayor said on Telegram.