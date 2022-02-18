OSCE meeting on situation at Russian-Ukrainian border yields no resolutions — diplomat

VIENNA, February 18. /TASS/. The joint session of the OSCE Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Cooperation on the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border, which was initiated by Ukraine under the Vienna Document, has yielded no resolutions, head of Russia’s delegations to the military security and arms control talks in Vienna Konstantin Gavrilov told TASS on Friday.

"No resolutions were adopted," he said.

A meeting on unusual military activities at the Russian-Ukrainian border under the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures was held on Friday. The meeting was requested by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kubela who claimed that Russia’s statement on the completion of the drills near the Ukrainian border was not enough. Russia did not take part in the meeting that was chaired by Poland.

The Russian side slam allegations about the Russian-Belarusian drills voiced at the meeting as lies and slander.

Gavrilov said earlier that Russia would not take part in the meeting and objects against it because Ukraine has no grounds to request such a meeting. The Russian side issued an official note to the OSCE to inform it that all exercises linked with movements of Russian troops were conducted as part of the combat training plans and require no notifications.