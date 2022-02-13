Zelensky, Biden discuss de-escalation efforts in all negotiating formats - Zelensky office

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian and US Presidents, Vladimir Zelensky and Joe Biden, discussed de-escalation efforts in all negotiating formats, Zelensky’s office said on Sunday after their telephone call.

"Special attention was focused on steps taken in all negotiating formats to deescalate the situation and reach peace. Vladimir Zelensky noted the importance of the United States’ efforts toward consolidating international support for Ukraine," it said.

Zelensky reassured the US leader that the Ukrainian capital city and other large cities safely protected. "We will stop any escalation. The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, other cities in our country - Kharkov and Lvov, Dnepr and Odessa - are under safe protection," he was quoted as saying.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian side "understands all current risks and is ready for any developments."

According to the presidential office, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that the United States’ support will help prevent the spread of panic moods.

He also invited Biden to pay a visit to Kiev and expressed hope that his visit would promote de-escalation. "I am sure you visit to Kiev in the coming days, which are most important for the stabilization of the situation, will be strong signal and will promote de-escalation," Zelensky was quoted as saying.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.