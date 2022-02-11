Ukraine imposes sanctions against Vitrina TV for broadcasting Russian channels

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has introduced sanctions against Vitrina TV company for broadcasting Russian TV channels that are banned in the country, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Alexey Danilov said at a briefing on Friday.

"Limited Liability Company "Vitrina TV", which is registered in the city of Moscow, <...> provides services to promote those companies that are under sanctions on the territory of our country, it provides services for broadcasting Russian channels that are blocked on the territory of our country," he said.

Danilov specified the sanctions are imposed for 5 years following a proposal by the Ukrainian Security Service.