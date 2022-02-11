Kiev puts Normandy Four talks on hold, LPR envoy says

LUGANSK, February 11. /TASS/. Kiev seeks to prolong the Normandy Four talks involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France in order to build up its strength and launch hostilities against Donbass, Envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the political subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday, commenting on the results of a meeting between the political advisors to the Normandy Four countries’ leaders.

"Despite nine hours of the Normandy Four consultations, the leaders’ political advisors failed to concur on a document and reach agreements. Given that Kiev is reluctant to implement even the obligations that it signed, verbal agreements cannot lead to anything reasonable," Miroshnik wrote on Telegram.

"The option to buy time amid attempts to infuse the country [Ukraine] with weapons and deploy NATO troops to Ukraine’s western borders is becoming increasingly unacceptable. It clearly shows that the external forces that control Kiev are opting for a military solution and need time to bolster the military component, which will deal a near fatal blow to the current Ukrainian regime, though," the LPR envoy pointed out.

"The final statements made by the delegates from Moscow and Kiev directly indicate the fundamental difference in the parties’ approaches to resolving the conflict. The Russian leader’s advisor Dmitry Kozak insists on the strict implementation of the Minsk Agreements that would involve the gradual fulfillment of all obligations here and now. At the same time, the Ukrainian [leader’s advisor] Andrey Yermak stresses the need to preserve the status quo, that is, delay the process as much as possible in order to be able to launch an active phase of the conflict at any given moment," Miroshnik wrote.

The talks between the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin lasted nearly nine hours but the parties still failed to achieve any results or agree on a final statement. Kiev refused to overcome differences on ways to resolve the conflict in Donbass. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak noted that the possibility of a Normandy Four summit had not been brought up at all.