Armenian Security Council head, CSTO chief discuss situation on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, February 11. /TASS/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in a telephone conversation, the press service of the Armenian Security Council reported on Friday.

"During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Grigoryan stressed that there has been a border between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the Soviet Union. He also noted that under the 1991 agreement on "the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States," the parties recognized the border, ratified the deal in their parliaments and made it an integral part of the legislation of the two countries," the report said.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Baku had rejected Yerevan's proposal to reach agreements on improving security before forming a commission on border demarcation and delimitation. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said: "the Azerbaijani side did not provide us with any meaningful reply, but rejected it (Armenia's proposal - TASS)."

Armenian officials have repeatedly stated that specific mechanisms should be introduced to form a commission to demarcate and delimit the borders with Azerbaijan so as to help prevent clashes.

On November 26, 2021, the trilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marking the first anniversary of the signing of a joint statement on a complete ceasefire and an end to all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, took place in Sochi. The parties agreed to take steps to improve stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. They also stipulated the necessity of establishing a bilateral commission on the state border delimitation with its subsequent demarcation. Russia will provide consultative assistance at the request of the parties.

The problem of demarcating the Armenian-Azerbaijani border emerged in the fall of 2020 when seven districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh came under Baku’s control, and the border between the two countries started to run along an area in close proximity to the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces. The situation there remains tense.