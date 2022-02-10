Ambassador hopes that Russian tourists will flock to Spain this summer

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Spanish Ambassador to Russia Marcos Gomez Martinez expects that the tourist flow from Russia will largely recover by the summer if the epidemiological situation allows.

"We hope that Spain will open for Russian tourists as soon as possible. I am very optimistic. I see several ways for this," the diplomat told TASS on Thursday.

"First, it is possible that Russian vaccines will finally be recognized. As soon as this is announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), Spain will do the same immediately," the ambassador assured.

In addition, according to Gomez Martinez, the situation with the Omicron strain in Spain is developing at a very rapid scenario. The country is already beginning to gradually loosen vaccine restrictions and abolish the mandatory wearing of masks. "We predict that in the coming weeks, as the epidemiological situation improves, the restrictions will be lifted. And I expect that by the beginning of the summer season we will be able to bring back a significant part of Russian tourists," the ambassador said.

According to him, tourists from Russia are very welcome in Spain not only because they are considered to be deep-pocketed guests. "We, the Spaniards, love Russia, we treat Russians well and hope that this summer we will be able to say 'Welcome!", Gomez Martinez added.