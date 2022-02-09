Ukraine builds up forces in Donbass conflict area — ambassador

MINSK, February 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is building up its forces in the Donbass conflict area while the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group for the settlement of the Donbass conflict still refuses to hold direct talks with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s envoy to the contact group, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The position of the Ukrainian delegation hasn’t changed," he said. "Kiev stubbornly continues to refuse to hold a direct dialogue in the Contact Group with the representatives of Donbass and respond to their proposals."

"At the same time, the armed forces of Ukraine are increasing their presence in the conflict area," Gryzlov said.