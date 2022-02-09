UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives in Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Moscow Wednesday, the UK embassy in Moscow said on Twitter.

"[Secretary Liz Truss] has arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation around Ukraine," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the sides will discuss European security and legally binding long-term security guarantees during the February 10 talks.

The US Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit the Moscow State University, where she will attend "physics, and math classes, which facilitate the formation of a new generation of leaders in science," which serves "common interests of Russia and the UK."