Command-staff exercises begin in Ukraine, General Staff says

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. The Metel-2022 (Blizzard-2022 - TASS) command-staff exercises on the management of troop deployment during combat operations begin in Ukraine, the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported on Tuesday. The exercises will take place countrywide during February.

"The exercises are a scheduled event within the framework of the general intensive training program of troops," the General Staff wrote on their Facebook page. The main purpose of the exercises is the "enhancement of operational capabilities of military authorities, military units and subunits in the course of conducting defense operations in a crisis area." The Ukrainian military "are constantly training and ready to respond to any unfolding scenario," the General Staff added.

The General Staff noted that in the past year, the Ukrainian armed forces had conducted almost 5,000 training events, including 70 command-staff exercises involving troops and more than 2,500 special tactical exercises. This year the training program is noted to be no less intense.