Deutsche Welle journalists invited to take part in Scholz’s visit to Moscow - spokesperson

BERLIN, February 5. /TASS/. Journalists of the Deutsche Welle (DW) broadcaster have been invited to accompany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Moscow on February 15, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"To prevent any misunderstandings: Deutsche Welle is invited to the Chancellor’s trip to Moscow," he wrote, commenting on the publication in Der Tagesspiegel daily that his agency had allegedly refused DW reporters to accompany the chancellor on his trip to Russia.