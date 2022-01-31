Russia admires Hungary’s independent approach to choosing partners — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Moscow views Budapest’s independent approach to choosing partners and meeting the country’s interests as impressive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Russia on Tuesday. "Yes, we are expecting Mr. Orban <…> tomorrow. This is a very significant visit, we have robust ties with Hungary," Peskov noted. "We admire Hungary’s independent approach to satisfying its own interests and choosing partners," he mentioned.

"And we are also impressed by the fact that despite all negative trends relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still managing to resume all our economic projects, there are [actually] many of them, as well as joint talks on some foreign affairs, including the most acute ones <…>, " the presidential spokesman said.

On January 28, the Kremlin spokesman revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks with Orban on February 1. As Peskov noted, the Kremlin is looking for a fruitful meeting.