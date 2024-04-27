Landfill fire localized in Krasnodar Territory

KRASNODAR, April 27. /TASS/. A fire broke out at a landfill in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Region, affecting an area of 2,500 square meters. According to preliminary findings, it followed a methane emission, the emergency response center of the Krasnodar Region said on its Telegram channel.

"Between Temryuk and the village Golubitskaya there was a landfill fire. According to preliminary estimates, the fire was preceded by a methane emission. The area of the fire measured 2,500 square meters. The alarm call was received at 2:25 a.m. At 4:40 a.m. the fire was localized," the post reads.

A team of 13 firefighters and 8 pieces of equipment were involved in the operation, the emergency response center said.