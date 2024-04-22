Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow will fight the illegal initiative of the US to seize Russian assets in court if it goes through, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are very skeptical about this, because this is essentially the destruction of all the foundations of the economic system. This is an encroachment on state property, on state assets and on private property. By no means should this be perceived as legal action - it is illegal. And accordingly, it will be subject to retaliatory actions and legal proceedings," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets.

"If such measures are implemented, of course, many investors will think ten times before making any investments in the American economy or storing their assets there," the Kremlin official said.

He also drew attention to the words of the Chairman of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, that the use of profits from Russian assets could violate the international legal order, calling such an assessment eloquent. "This is a very dangerous precedent," Peskov said.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved bills on providing military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for their transfer to Kiev, as well as on the introduction of additional sanctions against China.