UNRWA chief considers involving ICC in investigation into deaths of his staff in Gaza

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) may become a platform for bringing to justice those responsible for the deaths of employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"Yes, we need accountability. Now, what the best platform for that is, I don't know yet. Could be the ICC, could be the Board of Inquiry, could be the Commission of Inquiry. The avenue still needs to be defined and I'm sure that our experts should tell us what the best avenue is," he said in response to a question.

Lazzarini pointed out that the agency will not ignore the situation of deaths of its staff.

"If you look at the number of staff killed - 180. <…> We have allegations from staff members who have been arrested and after that have reported mistreatment and torture. <...> All of this is blatant disregard towards the United Nations and every Member State should feel concerned about that," the UNRWA chief concluded.

About UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East was established on December 8, 1949. As the situation in Palestine remains unresolved, the agency's mandate continues to be expanded. To date, the agency provides assistance to some 5.9 million people. About one-third live in 58 officially recognized camps in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The rest live in or near host towns, often not far from official camps. The agency is headed by a commissioner-general appointed by the UN secretary-general.