One floor at Vnukovo airport evacuated due to bomb threat — police

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. One of the floors of Vnukovo airport’s administrative building has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the police said.

"One floor of the administrative building has been evacuated. An on-site inspection is underway," the source added.

The evacuation was carried out from the 7th floor of the administrative building. "An inspection is underway following a bomb threat. The premises and rooms are being checked for explosives," TASS was told.

The alarm has not interfered with the airport’s operation, police said.