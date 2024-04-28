Hezbollah shells Israeli Air Force base, neighboring settlements

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. Fighters from the armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah movement have launched a missile attack on the air operations control and electronic warfare center at the Meron air base in northern Israel.

Al Mayadeen TV reported that at least 30 projectiles were fired at the facility from several rocket launchers. According to eyewitnesses, several powerful explosions were heard near the base.

The Shiite group posted a communique on its Telegram channel saying the operation was in response to Israeli attacks on the Lebanese settlements of Markaba, Sarbin and al-Kouzah, where 14 civilians were wounded on Saturday.

"Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of missiles <...> at the enemy's Meron base and nearby settlements, a direct hit on the target was recorded," the statement said.

This is the fifth time since the beginning of the year that Shiite formations have fired at the Meron base. The military facility controls the airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.