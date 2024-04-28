UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky drew attention to the publication of Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevicius about the Crimean Bridge and said that the authors of such posts would regret their actions.

On Friday, Linkevicius published the photo of the bridge, saying "If someone hasn't had a chance to take a photo at the Kerch bridge, it's still time." "Looks like infamous Radoslaw Sikorski's (current Polish Foreign Minister - TASS) tweet on the Nord Streams sabotage which he cowardly deleted later inspires servile Baltic US lapdogs. They rabidly bark now but they will pathetically whine later when the judgement day arrives and all such gaffes will be sth they will regret," the Russian diplomat replied to the Lithuanian ambassador's post on the X social network.

In the fall of 2022, Sikorski thanked the United States on his Twitter page for damaging the Nord Stream pipelines, accompanying the post with a photo of the accident site. To support his conclusion about Washington's involvement in the emergency, Sikorski cited the words of US President Joe Biden on February 7, when he said that the US would put an end to Nord Stream 2 if Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Sikorski's statement was met with a wave of sharp criticism in Poland. It was called extremely irresponsible. Warsaw also demanded to check the sources of the politician's financing, in addition to his income as a European lawmaker.