UK’s Foreign Office believes Moscow wants to install pro-Russian government in Kiev

LONDON, January 23. /TASS/. The UK’s Foreign Office claims that the Russian leadership is considering a possibility of installing a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and former Ukrainian MP Yevgeny Murayev may lead it. The Foreign Office issued the relevant statement on Saturday.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevgeny Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," according to the statement.

"We have information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including; Sergey Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012-2014, and acting Prime Minister in 2014; Andrey Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012 and Chief of Staff to former Ukrainian President Yanukovich; Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (RNBO); Nikolay Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014," the Foreign Office says adding that "some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine."

In this respect, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on Moscow to de-escalation and negotiations. According to her, "the information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking."

"Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy. As the UK and our partners have said repeatedly, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs," she stressed.

The Foreign office stressed that "the UK’s position on Ukraine is also clear."

"We unequivocally support its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea. Ukraine is an independent, sovereign country," the Foreign office said.

Recently, the West and Ukraine frequently echoed an allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.