Kremlin hails all efforts to settle situation in Ukraine, including on behalf of Turkey

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia welcomes all efforts aimed to stabilize the current situation in Ukraine, including proposed efforts on behalf of Turkey, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The most important is that we listen to Ankara’s proposals," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing. "I repeat that we welcome all efforts aimed to settle the situation in Ukraine."

On January 19, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that Erdogan had invited the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, to Turkey in order to "settle disputes" between the two countries. According to the spokesman, "Erdogan will depart for Ukraine in the upcoming weeks for negotiations with Zelensky."

The Turkish president repeatedly stated his desire to take part in the settlement of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. During phone negotiations in December 2021, Putin pointed out to Erdogan that Ukraine continued its destructive policy, aiming to undermine the Minsk Agreements.