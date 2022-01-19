Russia documents 33,899 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since November 27

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia has registered 33,899 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,899,411 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since November 27, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31%.

In the past 24-hour period, 8,795 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 4,382 new infections in St. Petersburg and 2,626 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 881 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (a record high for this region since the beginning of the pandemic), 730 cases - in the Krasnodar Region, and 628 new cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 650,180 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 698, compared to 688 the day before. In all, 323,376 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, 71 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 62 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 38 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 27 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 26 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 24 fatalities were recorded in the Altai Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 22,920. In all, 9,925,855 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91.1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,997 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,527 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 1,449 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,403 patients - in the Samara Region, and 1,368 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region.