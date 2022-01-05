Almaty airport cordoned off by security forces, resumes its work - source

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. / TASS /. No clashes have been reported near Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport, which is cordoned off by security forces and resumes its work.

"The premises of the airport are cordoned off by the security forces, the outward and return flights are being carried out so far. There are a lot of security officials, no fights have been reported near the airport," the source noted.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.