Protesters seize Kazakh president’s Almaty residence
Kremlin official to hold meeting on Ukraine with German, French political advisers
German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said earlier on Monday that Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner would meet with his Russian and French counterparts this week, without specifying the date. He added that "the Ukrainian crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy."
Kazakh president imposes curfew in Almaty, Mangistau Region
The curfew will be in place from 23:00 to 7:00 local time
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Biden, Zelensky discuss upcoming security talks with Russia, White House says
The US leader also told his Ukrainian counterpart that the US supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russian requirements for European security on January 7
On January 10, the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees are likely to kick off in Geneva
Ukraine may have to siphon off Russian gas from transit pipelines - former Naftogaz chief
Ukraine is unable to do without considerable amounts imported gas in the first quarter of 2022, Andrey Kobolev said
Calls for anti-Russian sanctions, Ukraine’s accession to NATO harm US interests - expert
The West should have understood that an attempt to bring Ukraine into NATO would spark deep, historical divisions within Ukraine and escalate Russian concerns, the publisher and editorial director of The Nation magazine noted
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Hainan's six innovative development zones present their potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Hainan Free Trade Port made an online presentation on the development potential of industrial sites
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
International Commercial Court established in Haikou
The court was formed by the Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province and the Jiangdong District Administration
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Almaty head says situation in city under control
He blamed the unrest on "domestic and foreign instigators"
Ukrainian opposition politician calls for talks on direct gas import from Russia
Viktor Medvedchuk urged Kiev to give up political speculations on this issue and to act exclusively in the interests of the state
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Russian missile approach warning system detects over 170 launches in 2021
According to the Defense Ministry, the Voronezh new generation radars make up the bulk of the country’s land-based missile approach warning system
Kazakh president accepts government’s resignation — decree
Alikhan Smailov will become interim prime minister
COVID-19 pandemic may be over by May, expert says
According to Gennady Onishchenko, there are no grounds now for panic or the introduction of non-working days
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
US has no plans to discuss any NATO-related issues with Russia in Geneva — DoS
According to the spokesperson, Washington was not willing to engage in discussions, related to its NATO allies, in their absence
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
Serbia’s defenses largely depends on Russia’s reaction to threats to Belgrade - diplomat
Earlier, Burke said in an interview with the Serbian daily tabloid Kurir that NATO welcomes the reforms being carried out by Serbia to bolster its defenses
Leaders of Russia, China, US, UK, France adopt joint statement on preventing nuclear war
Leaders of five nuclear powers pointed out that as nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, they affirm that "nuclear weapons - for as long as they continue to exist - should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war"
Nasal vaccine against coronavirus to be commercialized in 3-4 months
It will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg said
Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November
Cargo turnover reached 1.2 million TEU
Scholz wants to place Germany-Russia dialogue under personal control - media
As the paper reported, German Chancellor seeks "a new start" in relations with Moscow
Crew of Russian cargo ship in Sea of Okhotsk sends distress signal - emergencies ministry
The ship is in the Sea of Okhotsk near the Shantar Islands in the Khabarovsk Region, some 20 km from the coast
Union State Treaty virtually recognizes Russia’s ownership of Crimea - official
It clearly states that the territory of the Union State is the territory of Russia and Belarus in the form in which it is enshrined in their constitutions, Andrey Rudenko said
Russia ready to work with US on Ukraine issue in any format - senior diplomat
Attempts to attach obligations to Russia under the Minsk Agreements are stymying efforts to resolve the situation in Donbass, Andrey Rudenko said
Hainan’s Sanya opens first aid stations for people with heart disease emergencies
Some 450 defibrillators were set up in train stations, hotels, malls, educational institutions, government agencies and tourist attractions
Over 400 armored vehicles to arrive for Russian Army in 2022 - top brass
Specifically, advanced and upgraded armored vehicles that have proven their worth in various climatic zones will arrive for the Russian Army in 2022, the statement says
Joint statement of five nuclear powers’ leaders initiated by Russia - diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow strongly believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be unleashed
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
