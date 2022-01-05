Over 200 people detained in Kazakhstan for public order violations — interior ministry

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan detained over 200 people for violating public order during unauthorized protests in several regions of the country, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure public safety, the police undertook legitimate measures to stop public order violations and detain perpetrators. As a result of unlawful actions, 95 law enforcement officers sustained bodily injuries. 37 service vehicles have been damaged," the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

Pretrial investigation was launched into 13 separate instances of violence against law enforcement officers, hooliganism and attacks on governmental offices.

"More than 200 people have been detained for public order violations," the press service said.

Participants of unlawful protests in the Kazakh cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Taraz tried to attack local administrations, known as akimats, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service said.

"In the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Taraz, attempts were made to attack akimats, smashing windows and doors and inflicting other material damage. In some cases, the crowd used stones, sticks, gas and pepper sprays, as well as incendiary bottles," the statement says.

According to the interior ministry, citizens succumbed to provocative calls and started to engage in unlawful activities despite warnings by local executive authorities and prosecutors. Their actions posed a threat to public order and security.

"Separate groups of citizens blocked roads and disrupted traffic, violating the public order, tranquility of citizens and urban life-support systems. On top of that, officers of law enforcement and other governmental agencies ensuring public order and security, were attacked," the press service said.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. According to them, the price per liter of liquefied gas increased to 120 tenge ($0.27) since January 1, so the demonstrators demanded to halve it, to 50-60 tenge ($0.11 - $0.13). The president commissioned the government to assess urgently the situation in the region, taking into account economic feasibility and legal issues. The government commission arrived in Aktau and commenced work. On Tuesday, after the talks with protesters the commission announced the price of liquefied gas would be brought down to 50 tenge in the Mangistau region.

The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.