US, Canada mull steps in case of Russia’s "aggression" against Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly discussed the response measures in the event of "Russian aggression against Ukraine" in a phone conversation on Friday, the US State Department press service reported.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on shared priorities, including a strong, united response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine, and a willingness among Allies and partners to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia for such actions. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the Indo-Pacific," the statement says.

Western countries and the Kiev regime have been spreading allegations lately about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these speculations as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tension. He did not rule out the probability of provocations to justify such allegations and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine through military means would have serious consequences.